Over 1.9 million registered for Punjab's 'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar' scheme

The number of individuals registered under Punjab’s flagship housing initiative, ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’, has surpassed 1.9 million, according to officials from the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

More than 1.135 million applications have been received to date.

During a detailed briefing with Bilal Yasin, DG PHATA Skandar Zeeshan outlined the scheme’s progress. So far, interest-free loans have been disbursed to 131,680 beneficiaries for home construction, with an additional 18,375 individuals expected to receive loans this month.

Across the province, 83,330 homes have been completed while 45,425 are currently under construction. To date, more than Rs183 billion has been allocated under the programme, with Rs8.4 billion recovered.

Minister Bilal Yasin highlighted that the scheme has set new benchmarks in service delivery and success, noting that under the “Apni Chat, Apna Ghar” component, 2,000 families have been provided free plots. After Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister will grant ownership rights to deserving families, he added.

It is to be noted that in 2024, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced a comprehensive plan to construct 100000 houses for low income persons.

Presiding over a meeting regarding ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ project in Lahore today, the chief minister sought a comprehensive plan to implement the announcement of constructing one hundred thousand houses.

It was decided in the meeting that over 3000 houses will be built for low-income people in every district of Punjab.