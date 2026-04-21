Apni Chat Apna Ghar: Punjab distributes over Rs191 bln funds

Punjab has distributed over Rs191 billion funds under Apni Chat Apna Ghar scheme, said Provincial Housing Minister Bilal Yasin.

According to the Punjab Housing Department, more than Rs191 billion in interest-free loans have been issued to low-income individuals across Punjab for house construction.

Provincial Housing Minister Bilal Yasin said that funds have so far been provided to 135,410 families for building homes.

He added that the completion of over 91,000 houses marks a record achievement, while 42,000 houses currently under construction are expected to be completed within the current financial year.

During a meeting with Sikandar Zeeshan, the Director General of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, the minister noted that recoveries exceeding Rs10 billion in instalments reflect the programme’s transparency.

Bilal Yasin said the dream of owning a home has now become a reality for low-income groups, adding that more than 1.176 million applications have been submitted for loans under the scheme.

It is to be noted that in 2024, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced a comprehensive plan to construct 100000 houses for low income persons.

Presiding over a meeting regarding ‘Apni Chat Apna Ghar’ project in Lahore today, the chief minister sought a comprehensive plan to implement the announcement of constructing one hundred thousand houses.

It was decided in the meeting that over 3000 houses will be built for low-income people in every district of Punjab.