Maryam Nawaz shares update on ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the construction of houses has started across Punjab under the‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme.

Chairing a special meeting to have a detailed briefing on ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme, Maryam Nawaz said that in a record period of only two months, the people who got the first installment in Lahore, Kasur, and other districts have started construction of their houses

“I express prayers and best wishes for the lucky citizens who are building houses under Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme,”she added.

Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to ensure the release of second installment of loan under the program as per schedule.

”We are trying our best so that no one is deprived of a rightful loan. In each district, Assistant Commissioner has been appointed as a Focal Person for the convenience of applicants,” the chief minister said

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she will monitor all the process of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programmeherself via dashboard.”

She directed the Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin to monitor the programme in the field.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed by the relevant authorities. She was told that more 550,000 people have approached the portal about 450,000 applications were received.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Minister Housing Bilal Yasin also attended the meeting.

The “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program is the first major interest-free housing project in the country’s history.

Rural areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 10 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Urban areas: Loans up to PKR 1.5 million for houses up to 5 marlas, repayable in monthly instalments of PKR 14,000.

Major cities: Construction of four-story flats on government land, to be allocated through a lottery system and provided on easy instalments.

Additionally, private housing schemes offers homes ranging from 3 to 5 marlas, with the government providing a subsidy of up to PKR 1 million per house.