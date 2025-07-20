Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme partners with Bank of Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab’s primary housing project, the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Bank of Punjab and the Punjab Housing Department.



The agreement aims to simplify the provision process of Interest-Free Home Loans to low-income families across the province.

Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud, and senior officials, including Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) Director General Sikandar Zeeshan and Umar Khan, attended the MoU signing ceremony. Under the new arrangement, the Bank of Punjab will solely manage housing finance for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Bilal Yasin revealed that the loans amounting to Rs60 billion have already been paid to over 52,000 beneficiaries, with Rs900 million recovered monthly through instalments. He further declared that, by the next month, an additional amount of Rs10 billion will be disbursed to qualified applicants.

Secretary of Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal emphasised that the programme aims to construct over 100,000 homes, which is already underway. He mentioned that the loan application process has been simplified to facilitate access.

Read More: CM Punjab launches free higher education for workers’ children

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme is one of the several housing projects launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the reports, the initiative has already facilitated 51,911 families to have the ownership of their own homes, with Rs65 billion disbursed and 45,178 homes under construction.

The programme is divided into three models:

Construction on state-owned land

Affordable housing in private schemes

Interest-free home loans for families owning small plots

The programme has a target of 100,000 homes over 4.5 years. The initiative is likely to generate 500,000 jobs and significantly elevate living standards for Punjab’s underprivileged communities.

The Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme continues to be a beacon of hope for thousands of families, offering not just shelter but dignity, stability, and a brighter future.