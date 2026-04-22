LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab has announced to provide interest-free loans to an additional 12,000 families under its “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” (Own Roof, Own Home) program, Bilal Yaseen, Provincial Minister for Housing, said.

Bilal Yaseen said the government has so far distributed more than Rs. 191 billion in interest-free loans to support low-income families in building their homes. The initiative ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ is part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s housing vision.

In a meeting between the minister and the Director General (DG) of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, Sikandar Zeeshan, officials were informed that a total of Rs.135,410 families have already received financial assistance under the program.

It was also informed that more than 91,000 houses have been completed so far, while construction is ongoing on an additional 42,000 homes, which are expected to be finished within the current financial year.

Officials added that the program ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ has received significant public interest, with over 1.17 million applications submitted to date.

Authorities also highlighted the scheme’s financial discipline, stating that over Rs. 10 billion have been recovered in monthly instalments, reflecting timely repayments and the program’s sustainability.

Bilal Yaseen said the primary aim of the initiative ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ is to provide affordable housing to underprivileged segments of society, adding that the government is working to ensure transparency while expanding access to eligible applicants.