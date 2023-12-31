ECP receives appeals against acceptance/ rejection of nominations today

ISLAMABAD: The appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers for general elections-2024 being received from today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

The process of appeals against Returning Officers decision will continue till Wednesday.

The decisions on the appeals will be made by January 10, 2024.

The revised list of candidates will be displayed on January 11 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The election symbols to candidates will be allotted on January 13.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for special seats for women and minorities, will be held on January 13 and the final list of candidates for reserved seats will be displayed on January 23.

The scrutiny phase of the nomination papers was concluded on December 30.

Nomination papers of PML-N and Peoples Party senior leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari etc. were approved.

Nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif were approved from Lahore’s NA-130, whereas the party’s senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and PTI’s Latif Khosa’s papers were approved from NA-122.

Former national assembly speaker and PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq and IPP leader Aleem Khan’s nomination papers were approved for NA-117.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127 approved.

The ECP also approved nomination papers of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from NA-123 and Makhdoom Javed Hashmi from NA-149.

IPP leader Jehangir Tareen and PPP’s Ali Musa Gilani’s documents were approved for NA-149 and NA-151 respectively.

Former PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar’s nomination papers approved from NA-53. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, a former PTI leader will also contest from the same constituency.

The nomination papers of Nabeel Gabol, Nadir Gabol, and Sharjeel Goplani were approved from Karachi’s NA-239 (Lyari) constituency.