Apple adds THESE iPhone, MacBook models to obsolete list

Apple has officially declared the iPhone X obsolete, adding it to its list of unsupported products on Thursday.

The iPhone X was first unveiled in 2017 by Apple, which introduced the distinctive notch at the top of its display, marking the start of a new design era for the company’s smartphones with minimal bezels and a prominent camera and sensor cutout.

Once a device is listed as obsolete, Apple and its Authorized Service Providers will no longer offer hardware repairs or support for it.

The iPhone X, now approaching its ninth year since launch, also does not receive the latest iOS updates. For those still using the device, it may be time to consider an upgrade.

The Cupertino-based company has also added the 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro to its list of obsolete products. This model featured an Intel processor, before Apple transitioned to its own silicon with the introduction of the M1 chip in 2020.

The iPhone X becoming obsolete comes as Apple is expected to launch major updates to its smartphone lineup.

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Reports suggest that a foldable iPhone Ultra could arrive in 2026. In 2027, the company might release the iPhone 20 Pro, which could have an all-glass design without a notch or camera cutout. This would mark another change in Apple’s display strategy.

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