Apple apologises for iPad Pro Ad that sparked outrage

Following an outrage in Hollywood over its Ad for the new iPad Pro, Apple on Friday issued an apology for making an Ad that several said conveyed a wrong message.

Apple’s Vice President of marketing Tor Myhren said in a statement that the company “missed the mark” in the Ad and was sorry for the action, The Verge reported.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” said Myhren. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

It is pertinent to mention that Apple on May 7 introduced its iPad Pro 2024, which according to the company is the thinnest product ever.

Apple released an Ad titled “Crush!” for the iPad, that showed an industrial press smashing musical instruments such as a piano and a record player along with paint, and other works into an iPad Pro.

Reacting to the Ad, Hollywood actors such as Hugh Grant called it the destruction of human experience.

“The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley,” Hugh Grant commented on X.

Filmmaker Justine Bateman had a similar reaction: “Truly, what is wrong with you?” she wrote while quoting Cook’s post.

Others also criticised the company over the Ad as some suggested that it was the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to artists, musicians, creators, writers, and filmmakers.