Apple confirms iPhone 16 event date

Apple will host its fall event on Sept. 9 at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to an invite on Monday, where it will likely unveil a series of new iPhones and updates to other devices and apps.

The upcoming launches are crucial for Apple as it looks to reverse a global sales slowdown, particularly in China, and lay out its artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap.

At its developers conference in June, Apple announced a slew of AI features under the umbrella “Apple Intelligence”, including a revamped Siri and an integration with ChatGPT.

However, these features will be available only on the latest Apple devices and will be rolled out gradually starting later this year.

Apple faces increasing pressure from competitors such as Samsung and Alphabet’s Google who have recently announced AI functionality alongside their new Galaxy and Pixel smartphones, respectively.

While Apple’s event invite teases “It’s Glowtime,” no further details have been provided. The company typically announces new iPhones and watches at the fall event, its biggest product showcase every year.

In recent years, iPhone sales have slowed due to a lack of significant upgrades in newer models and competition from Android-based smartphone brands offering high-end specifications at lower prices.

Apple has said its third-quarter sales were better than expected on the back of iPhone 15, its latest series, which is set to receive the new AI features. Overall sales in China dropped more than expected at 6.5%, pressured by Chinese smartphone brands, chiefly Huawei.

The iPhone 16 series is rumoured to bring several upgrades, particularly to the Pro models, which may feature larger screens and advanced camera functionalities, including a dedicated button for photography. In a bid to stay ahead in the AI race, Apple is also expected to introduce a new suite of AI tools, tentatively named Apple Intelligence.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is likely to reveal the Apple Watch Series 10, which could sport a sleeker design and larger display. The AirPods lineup is also set for a refresh, with new models expected at both the low-end and mid-tier price points. For the first time, noise cancellation might be included in the mid-range AirPods, and the entry-level model could see its first significant update since 2019.

In addition to these products, Apple is planning to transition its Mac lineup to the new M4 processors. Updates to the Mac range are anticipated about a month after the iPhone 16 launch, signalling a busy and potentially lucrative fall season for the company.