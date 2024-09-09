Apple Event: iPhone 16, 16 Pro launched with camera upgrade

Apple introduced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, showcasing significant advancements and new features for both models, with huge camera upgrades.

The phone – powered by the new A18 chip – boasts several new elements, including an Action button and a revamped camera control button.

Apple Intelligence is a major highlight, offering summarized notifications, personalized interactions, and custom emoji creation.

The new Apple Intelligence will be available in localized English – will enter beta next month – from December in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand to additional languages, including Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

The phone’s camera system includes a 48MP Wide lens, a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, and a True Depth camera with autofocus.

New functionalities like macro photography, spatial video capture, and next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control are included. The redesigned Photos app now features natural language search and improved video recording options.

The newly launched phones features a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, a 3,561 mAh battery, and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, starting at $799, while 16 Plus starts at $899.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, features, price

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively, offer larger screens and the thinnest bezels ever seen on an Apple product.

The iPhone 16 Pro introduces a new “Desert Titanium” color and is powered by the advanced A18 Pro chip, delivering top-tier performance. The iPhone 16 Pro Max features the best battery life ever on an iPhone.

The iPhone 16 Pro’s camera system is significantly upgraded, featuring a 48MP Fusion camera with a 24 mm focal length, 2.44 μm quad-pixel sensor, and 2x Telephoto capability.

Additional features include a 48MP Ultra Wide camera with a 13 mm focal length and a 12MP 5x Telephoto camera with a 120 mm focal length.

The device supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second and includes a new Audio Mix feature, allowing users to create and layer music tracks through the Voice Memos app.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced from $1,199. Pre-orders begin this Friday, with both models becoming available in stores on September 20.