Apple faces uptick in scams aiming to exploit frenzy around its launch of new iPhone 17

Web Desk: Leading mobile phone company, Apple has been facing an uptick in scams since it has started taking preorders for the new iPhone 17.

The frauds are aimed at disturbing publicity of its new iPhone launch.

Suspected schemes by counterfeit websites, fraudulent lotteries are gathering personal data, financial information from people while their attempts may pose risks theft of personal data and financial loss.

Scammers are trying to capture bank card details of customers through coaxing users with preorders for the iPhone 17 saying book your order before it sells out.

Fraudsters are also running lotteries promising free iPhone devices as prizes, requiring participants to pass a survey, submit personal information (email addresses, phone numbers, etc.) and pay a delivery or service fee. There is also a fake feedback pane with users claiming to have received their “prizes”.

Moreover, scammers are running “tester” opportunities for the iPhone 17, enticing users to provide contact details and shipping addresses, as well as pay a fee for delivery in exchange for supposedly early access units, which are never delivered and result in spam overload or targeted phishing follow-ups.

“Cybercriminals thrive on the excitement of major product launches, turning consumer enthusiasm into a gateway for data breaches. Users must prioritise verification over impulse to stay safe and avoid falling victim to these opportunistic threats,” said Tatyana Shcherbakova, Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky recommends users to purchase exclusively from official sources: Only buy the iPhone 17 through Apple’s website, authorised retailers, or verified carriers to avoid counterfeit sites. Verify URLs and avoid unsolicited offers; ignore any unsolicited emails, texts, or ads promising deals or prizes.

Legitimate contests rarely require sensitive information upfront. Never share personal data for “freebies”: — treat any request for your name, card details, or addresses as a red flag.

Monitor accounts and enable multi-factor authentication and : Activate 2FA on Apple ID and financial apps, and regularly review statements for unauthorised activity.