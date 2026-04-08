Apple Foldable iPhone Release Remains on Track for September Launch Window

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to launch in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The news comes after a Tuesday report from Nikkei Asia raised concerns that the foldable iPhone could be delayed due to engineering challenges during testing.

Gurman reports that although the device’s complexity may limit initial supply, Apple plans to launch the phone around the same time as, or shortly after, its non-foldable models. Since the release is still six months away, the timing remains uncertain, the report states.

Launching a foldable iPhone will be a significant move for Apple, allowing the company to better compete with foldable models from Samsung and Chinese smartphone makers, which have long offered foldable phones.

Apple’s device reportedly has several advantages over existing foldable phones, as the tech giant has addressed screen quality and durability issues, making the crease less visible when the device is unfolded.