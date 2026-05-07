Apple Intelligence to support third-party AI models

According to a new Bloomberg report by Apple insider Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to let users select specific third-party AI models for use with Apple Intelligence.

The company plans to introduce an “Extensions” feature, allowing AI developers to support the feature through their App Store apps.

When companies like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic activate Extensions for Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude, users will be able to choose these AI models for features such as Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools, Siri, Image Playground, and more.

Gurman states that third-party AI tools could give Siri unique voices for responding to prompts, while Siri itself might also have a distinctive voice, likely powered by Google Gemini.

This feature is expected to roll out with iOS 27 for iPhone, along with iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, possibly announced at WWDC in June and released later this year around the iPhone 18 launch and potential iPhone Fold reveal.

Apple has faced criticism for lacking an AI strategy in recent years, remaining on the sidelines while competitors invest heavily in AI development.

To compensate, Apple has partnered with firms such as Google and OpenAI, enabling users to benefit from AI without making major investments. However, this approach has also led to costs, such as a recent $250 million settlement over claims that Apple exaggerated the capabilities of Apple Intelligence.