Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 keynote on June 8, with a range of new features and refinements tipped for supported iPhones.

Siri and AI upgrades

The update is likely to introduce a dedicated Siri app featuring “Extensions”, allowing users to interact via both text and voice in a more conversational format, similar to modern AI chat services.

Siri may also be integrated into the Dynamic Island, offering more contextual and personalised responses by drawing on data from apps such as Messages and Mail.

Expanded satellite capabilities

A key highlight of iOS 27 is expected to be enhanced satellite functionality. Reports suggest potential support for 5G satellite connectivity on select devices, alongside improved features such as Apple Maps access and Messages support without traditional network coverage.

There is also speculation about third-party app integration and a simplified satellite connection process that removes the need to physically align the device towards the sky.

Performance and design refinements

Alongside major feature additions, Apple is said to be focusing on system stability, bug fixes and overall performance improvements. Minor interface updates may also be introduced, including a system-wide transparency control and subtle visual refinements.

Additional features

Other expected additions include an improved keyboard with smarter autocorrect, new Apple Intelligence tools for photo editing, and added Undo/Redo options for Home Screen customisation.

Device compatibility

iOS 27 is likely to support iPhone 12 and newer models, although advanced AI-driven features may be limited to higher-end devices such as the iPhone 15 Pro and later models.