Apple iOS 27 parental controls: What parents need to know about the child safety overhaul

Apple has been facing immense pressure from child advocates and tech critics over the past years, pushing it to improve child safety features on its devices. In its recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant finally unveiled a substantial upgrade to its parental controls.

The most extensive over the years, Apple is shifting to an approach that is rooted in permissions and system-level protection, opting out of its previous controversial photo-scanning plan due to widespread privacy concerns and fears of state surveillance.

Here’s what parents need to know about iOS 27’s complete overhaul of child safety and how to utilize it:

Quick and Seamless Child Account Setup

Previously, setting up child accounts was a time-consuming process. In iOS 27, Apple has streamlined it to approximately six minutes.

Age Limit: The feature is mandatory for children under 13 years and can be flexibly adapted for teenagers up to 18.

Immediate Restrictions: From the get-go, parents can immediately restrict app access with three default settings: minimum basic apps, age-appropriate curated apps, or manually selected options.

Following the popular “Ask to Buy” feature on the App Store, Apple has introduced two new critical control tools:

“Ask to Browse”: Whenever a child attempts to navigate to a new website via Safari, access is blocked until a permission request is received and approved on the parent’s device through Messages.

Contact Approval Requests: To enhance security, new contact additions to Phone, FaceTime, and Messages will now require parental approval before being saved on the device, significantly reducing the chances of unauthorized contact.

iOS 27 replaces the rigid schedules of old Screen Time with dynamic “time allowances” inspired by the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Family Media Plan.

Age-Appropriate Suggestions: Parents will receive tailored recommendations for different age groups concerning entertainment, gaming, and social media usage.

Specific Contextual Rules: Parents can implement specific restrictions, such as prohibiting mobile games during homework hours while permitting educational applications.

Enhanced Communication Safety (Nudity and Violence)

Apple’s on-device machine learning system, Communication Safety, is being extended to users under 17 years old to detect and blur sexually explicit content and violence before a child can view it.

The scope of protection covers Messages, FaceTime, AirDrop, Shared Photo Albums, Contact Posters, and Contacts.

Reporting Abusive Content: In a bid to improve reporting of abusive material, Apple is launching an in-app tool for reporting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and severe abuse, which will first roll out in the U.S., UK, Australia, and Brazil.