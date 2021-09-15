Apple iPhone 13 — Here’s What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its range of iPhone 13 smartphones in a much-anticipated event. Here’s everything you need to know about the phones.

iPhone 13 mini

First up is the iPhone 13 mini whose price begins from $699. It has a battery life of up to 17 hours and an A15 Bionic processor. It is coming up with storage spaces of 128, 256 and 512 GB

As far as the visuals are concerned, it has a screen size of 5.4 inches with 2340×1080/476 resolution. It will have a dual 12 megapixel (wide and ultra megapixel) rear camera while the front camera is 12megapixel TrueDepth.

With a size of 5.2 x 2.5 x 0.3 inches and 4.97 ounces weight, it is available in five colours red, starlight, midnight, blue and pink.

iPhone 13

The cost of the iPhone 13 is slightly higher than that of the mini at $799 but has the same storage space and the same processor.

It has a screen size of 6.7 inches and 2778 x 1284/458 resolution. As far as the cameras are concerned, there is no difference between the two.

The screen size is 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches and it weighs 7.2 ounces and battery life of up to 19 hours.

iPhone 13 Pro

Costing $999 is the iPhone 13 Pro. As expected, it is the first Apple phone to have 1Tb storage space. The battery life is higher with up to 22 hours.

The screen size is 6.1 inches with 2532 x 1170/460 resolution. The phone’s size is 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches and weighs 8.5 ounces.

There is an improved camera system with rear telephoto, wide and ultra-wide 12-megapixel rear camera with 3x optical zoom along with 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Costing $1,099 and with a 1TB storage space, it has the same processor. With a battery life of up to 28 hours.

Pro and Pro Max have the same camera, optical zoom along with front and rear cameras. It has a screen size of 6.7 inches and the entire phone size is 6.3 x 3.1 x 0.3 inches.