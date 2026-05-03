Apple announced that it has achieved another record-breaking quarter of earnings, accompanied by a significant update regarding the iPhone 17 lineup, which is now the company’s most popular model family ever.

Apple is celebrating a remarkable sales quarter, enjoying strong performance across all its products. The iPhone, in particular, has played a pivotal role in this success. While it was already known that the iPhone 17 family was selling exceptionally well, Apple has now confirmed that it has reached a new milestone.

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh stated to the Financial Times, “The iPhone 17 family is now the most popular lineup in our history.”

Further details were not disclosed, leaving it unclear whether this means it is the overall best-selling iPhone lineup ever. It certainly appears that Parekh is indicating as much. Additional clarification may be provided during the earnings call.

Parekh also mentioned that Apple believes it “gained market share during the quarter,” suggesting that the iPhone’s success is surpassing that of its Android competitors.

While the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max have generated extensive discussion, the lineup’s overall success suggests the iPhone Air is a significant contributor despite missing some expectations.