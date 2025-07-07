Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max new leaks reveal price, key features

Fresh leaks surrounding the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 series have surfaced, shedding light on potential price, iPhone 17 design, and key upgrades.

A recent post from Weibo user Instant Digital, known for occasional accurate Apple leaks, suggests the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a groundbreaking 5,000mAh battery—surpassing the 4,676mAh capacity of the current iPhone 16 Pro Max.

This development aligns with long-standing rumors that the device will be thicker, with the new model expected to measure 8.725mm compared to the 8.25mm thickness of its predecessor, potentially accommodating the larger battery.

The slight increase in thickness, though less than half a millimeter, could significantly boost battery life, a top priority for users despite the allure of new features.

MacRumors reports that the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers 33 hours of battery life, an improvement from 29 hours on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the extra 300mAh in the iPhone 17 Pro Max could push this to around 35 hours or more.

However, 9to5Mac cautions that a 10% capacity increase doesn’t guarantee proportional battery life gains due to varying power demands. Apple Insider’s William Gallagher adds that new features, like vapor chamber cooling, might not impact battery consumption, though other enhancements could offset gains.

The iPhone 17 design is also set to evolve, with both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max rumored to sport a trio of 48-megapixel rear cameras and a 24-megapixel front camera, though no specific camera differences have been confirmed.

Speculation about a unique Dynamic Island size for the Pro Max has been debunked, suggesting the Pro and Pro Max will share similar designs, barring the battery upgrade.

As Apple prepares for a September launch, iPhone 17 price details remain under wraps, but the focus on battery capacity and design hints at a premium offering that could redefine expectations for the series