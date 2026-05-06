Apple iPhone 18 lineup launch expected on September 9 this year

Apple is widely expected to reveal its new iPhone 18 lineup this September, with rumors suggesting the company will introduce three exciting flagship models: the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first-ever foldable device, possibly called the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold.

While the exact launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, Apple tends to keep to its trusty schedule. Apart from a few surprises like the AirPods Max 2, September has traditionally been the month for Apple’s biggest hardware event. This keynote usually kicks off the season, with new iPhones hitting the shelves in less than two weeks.

Usually, Apple’s fall event showcases the latest iPhone, Apple Watch, and sometimes other gadgets like AirPods. It generally happens in the first half of September, often on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Right now, the leading contenders for the date are Tuesday, September 8, or Wednesday, September 9. Alternatively, it could be scheduled for the following week, on Tuesday, September 15, or Wednesday, September 16.

That said, September 8 probably won’t work. Apple typically avoids holding its keynote the day after Labor Day because it needs time to bring in global press and special guests to Cupertino. Since Labor Day falls on Monday, September 7, a Tuesday event seems unlikely.

If they pick Wednesday, September 9, it would align perfectly with the past two years’ schedules. Pushing the event to the following week remains a backup option.

Even though producing a brand-new category like the foldable iPhone Ultra could cause some delays, Apple has a strong track record for punctuality with innovations like the iPhone Air.

Based on historic patterns, Wednesday, September 9, looks like the most likely date for Apple’s big upcoming presentation.