Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September, with leaks hinting at upgrades to the processor, camera, battery, display, design, and colour options.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 18 lineup in the coming months, although the company has yet to officially confirm any details. As anticipation builds ahead of the expected September launch, multiple leaks have offered an early look at the iPhone 18 Pro models, revealing potential upgrades across the design, colour options, processor, cameras, battery, and display. These rumours provide a glimpse of what Apple’s next-generation flagship smartphones could bring.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Get a Bigger Battery and New Colours

According to tipster Ice Universe, the Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max may feature a 5,500mAh battery, making it the largest battery ever in an iPhone. The larger cell could result in a thicker design, with the handset reportedly measuring around 9mm in thickness and weighing close to 240g. Apple is also tipped to introduce four new colour options for the Pro lineup: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Silver, and Dark Gray.

Display May Get a Smaller Dynamic Island

Apple is expected to retain the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively. However, the company could reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by up to 35 percent, offering more screen space. The displays are also rumoured to adopt LTPO+ technology, which could improve power efficiency and contribute to better battery life.

Camera Could Add Variable Aperture Lens

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to carry over much of its existing camera hardware while introducing a manual variable-aperture system for the primary camera. This feature could give users greater control over light intake, improving low-light photography and allowing for more natural-looking background blur in portrait shots.

A20 Pro Chip May Bring Faster Performance

Apple’s next-generation flagship phones are likely to be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, which is expected to be built on TSMC’s 2nm process. The new processor is rumoured to deliver up to 15 percent better performance and 30 percent improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor. Reports also suggest Apple could use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module packaging, placing the memory closer to the processor to enhance overall performance, including Apple Intelligence capabilities.

Price Hike Could Be on the Cards

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may become more expensive than their predecessors. A recent IDC report suggests Apple could increase prices by as much as $200 for both Pro models. The potential price revision comes after the company raised prices for select iPads and MacBooks amid rising memory chip costs and increased component demand.