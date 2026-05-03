Apple iPhone Pro series to get major redesign for 20th anniversary

Apple is preparing a major redesign for its iPhone Pro series in celebration of the upcoming 20th anniversary iPhone set to launch next year. However, recent reports indicate that this update will not be a standalone special edition but rather an entirely new design for the entire Pro lineup.

According to the latest information, the new iPhone Pro models are expected to feature a quad-curved, bezel-free display, offering a more seamless and modern look.

The design is also anticipated to minimize visible cutouts, with Apple exploring under-display camera technology to achieve a cleaner front panel.

While earlier rumors suggested a separate anniversary edition might be released, new insights from analyst Jeff Pu indicate that these features and design changes will be integrated into the Pro series.

This aligns with previous reports from Mark Gurman, who mentioned plans for a “bold new Pro model” with increased use of glass and a refreshed aesthetic.

The shift signals that Apple is mainly focusing on its flagship models rather than releasing a one-off anniversary device.

If these rumors prove accurate, the 2027 iPhone Pro and Pro Max could undergo one of the most significant design overhauls in recent years, combining advanced display technology with a more refined and sophisticated appearance.