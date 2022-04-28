Apple launches first of its kind ‘Self-service’ repair store in US

Tech giant Apple has launched a first of its kind self-service repair store in the United States. The store will sell genuine parts and rent tool kits to customers to self-repair their phones.

According to details, the store will entail at least 200 individual parts and tools to repair iPhones 12, 13, and the iPhone SE 2022.

Apple said, “Later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.”

The company recommends visiting its Self Service Rapir support page through the browser and reading the manual for the iPhone they wish to repair and then making a trip to the Self Service Repair Store for tools and parts.

The parts might be a little heavy on the pocket but Apple offers credit at a lower price on the condition that you will return the replaced iPhone part for recycling.

The company is also offering tool rental kits for $49 so that customers do not have to buy tools to repair their phones for once only.

The shipping of the kits will be free of cost. Apple claims that all the tools “are custom-designed to help provide the best repairs for Apple products, and are engineered to withstand the rigours of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority”.

