Apple Martin to make big-screen debut in star-studded rom-com

Apple Martin to follow her parents’ footsteps. She will be making her movie debut in Nancy Meyers’ upcoming film, Deadline, and in Entertainment Weekly.

In a report on May 18, the 22-year-old who graduated from Vanderbilt University earlier this month will star alongside an A-list ensemble cast, including Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Jude Law, Owen Wilson, Tony Hale, and Erin Doherty, in the film originally called Paris Paramount, according to both outlets. The movie is set to premiere in December 2027, marking Nancy’s first feature film since The Intern in 2015.

While the specific plot details of Nancy’s semi-autobiographical story and what role Apple will play in it are being kept under lock and key, the filmmaker best known for writing The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give, and It’s Complicated previously shared a couple of hints about what viewers could expect back in 2023.”

The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do,” Nancy told fans on Instagram, noting that the then-title derived from “a quote by the brilliant and elegant comedy director” Ernst Lubitsch, who Nancy generously dubbed “the creator of the romantic comedy.”

Ernst once noted, “I’ve been to Paris, France, and I’ve been to Paris, Paramount. Frankly, I prefer Paris, Paramount”.

Should the potential romantic comedy take place in the city of Paris, it wouldn’t be Apple’s first time turning heads in the European city. The model previously made a flashy appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes in France and is currently set to serve as the face of French fashion house Chloé for the summer of 2026, per EW. And it’s been a year of many firsts for Apple. Aside from her latest major career move in film, she also made her TV debut earlier this year on an episode of Rooster, an HBO comedy starring Steve Carell, and has since graduated from college.

As such, Gwyneth couldn’t be prouder of her mini-me, as she pointed out while celebrating Apple’s birthday on May 14.

In a recent Instagram post, Gwyneth gushed in a birthday message shared, “You are the funniest, goofiest, most big-hearted, knockout in the world. I love you so so so much”.

Gwyneth and Apple showed off their matching green Hunter boots in this “OOTD summer roundup” on Instagram.

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, “Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like I conjured you from a dream, you make my life.”