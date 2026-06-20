Apple Music receives artist and album page redesign in iOS 27

Apple Music is set to receive several enhancements in iOS 27, particularly with redesigned artist and album pages. Here is what you can expect.

iOS 27 refines the Liquid Glass design and introduces a new slider that allows users to customize their preferred aesthetic.

Alongside these system-wide changes, there are notable design updates specific to Apple Music. The redesigned artist pages and album pages are part of this update.

The new look for artist pages is already available in the iOS 27 beta. As illustrated in the images, the artist’s image now seamlessly integrates with the content below, with its color scheme influencing the overall design of the page.

Under the artist’s name, you will find the artist information, play, and star buttons prominently displayed. Featured music, whether it is a recent release or an upcoming work, is organized into its own distinct section.

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This new design maintains the basic structure established in iOS 26 while providing a fresh and updated appearance.

Album pages will also receive updates in iOS 27, although these changes are not yet available in the beta version.

On Apple’s large word cloud slide that listed hundreds of changes in iOS 27, the company referenced both of the following:

Refreshed artist pages in Apple Music

Refreshed album pages in Apple Music

The initial indicators of the revamped album pages are expected to appear in the upcoming iOS 27 beta versions.