Apple offers $1 million reward to hack its private AI cloud

Global tech giant Apple has offered up to $1 million to anyone who hacks into its Private Cloud Compute which will incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) features.

In a recent blog titled “Security research on Private Cloud Compute”, the company announced a bounty for those who can identify vulnerabilities in the cloud service that might threaten the service.

The announcement came as Apple is set to launch Apple Intelligence on iPhones next week with iOS 18.1 update.

The update will also include iPhone AI features for the first time, such as enhancements to its voice assistant Siri.

The tech giant will run the Private Cloud Compute on its own silicon servers what Apple calls “the most advanced security architecture ever deployed for cloud AI compute at scale.”

“In the weeks after we announced Apple Intelligence and PCC, we provided third-party auditors and select security researchers early access to the resources we created to enable this inspection, including the PCC Virtual Research Environment,” Apple said in the blog.

Read more: Apple is no longer the world’s most valuable company

In this regard, the company has invited researchers, security analysts and anyone interested in finding holes in the platform.

Apart from $1 million for finding major holes by “remote attack on request data,” the company is offering $250,000 reward to those who can access a user’s request data or sensitive information outside the trust boundary.

“Because we care deeply about any compromise to user privacy or security, we will consider any security issue that has a significant impact to PCC for an Apple Security Bounty reward, even if it doesn’t match a published category,” Apple further stated.

As per Apple, it will “evaluate every report according to the quality of what’s presented, the proof of what can be exploited and the impact to users.”

Those interested in taking part in the project and having a chance at the bounty can visit the Apple Security Bounty page to learn more and submit their research.