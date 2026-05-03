Apple plans aggressive pricing for iPhone 18 Pro models this fall

Rising memory costs have resulted in price hikes across numerous Android smartphones. However, in a recent report, analyst Jeff Pu forecasts that Apple will adopt an “aggressive pricing” approach for this fall’s releases of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

The demand for AI has driven up memory prices amid supply constraints, prompting some Android manufacturers to raise their prices. Analysts also expect the overall Android market to contract this year due to financial pressures, leading to the discontinuation of some budget smartphones.

Many are understandably curious about Apple’s strategy for its flagship iPhone 18 series.

This fall, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be launched alongside a new iPhone Ultra.

While Apple’s inaugural ‘Ultra’ model is likely to carry a hefty price tag, forecasts regarding the iPhone 18 Pro models have generally been cautiously optimistic. The latest encouraging news comes from analyst Jeff Pu.

In a recent research note obtained by 9to5Mac, Pu states that Apple plans to employ an “aggressive pricing strategy” for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max—at least for the base configurations.

This approach is consistent with earlier reports, such as those from Ming-Chi Kuo, indicating that Apple aims to keep its entry-level models priced the same as last year.

This would mean starting prices of $1,099 for the iPhone 18 Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max.

Apple might then raise prices on higher storage variants, enabling the company to protect its profit margins while maintaining stable prices for the more affordable options.

Such a pricing strategy could potentially expand the iPhone’s market share relative to Android devices, a trend already observed in the early months of the year.