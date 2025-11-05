Apple Podcasts to prompt automatic links and chapters

Apple Podcasts is set to enhance its user experience by introducing automatically generated chapters for shows available in English. This new feature aims to improve navigation within episodes, making it easier for listeners to jump to specific sections of content.

Alongside this, creators will have the option to incorporate timed links at certain timestamps within their episodes. This functionality allows podcasters to link to relevant resources or additional content, enriching the listener’s experience.

Creators have the option to opt out of both features. Chapters will only be automatically generated if a creator does not provide their own, and these auto-generated chapters will be clearly labeled as such above the episode’s chapter list. This functionality is similar to an auto-generated chapters feature that Spotify introduced earlier this year.

Moreover, with this timed links feature, creators can “provide links to Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Podcasts, Apple TV, and more” timestamped to emerge at specific points in their episodes. The links will appear on the Now Playing screen as a banner, and they will also be displayed within the transcript and the episode details page.

Both features are set to launch in iOS 26.2, which is currently in developer beta testing.