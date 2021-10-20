Thursday, October 21, 2021
Web Desk

Apple surprises social media users with its new product

Apple has introduced a $19 polishing cloth in its line of new products to get its devices cleaned and the social media users were taken aback by it.

It is made with the help of a non-abrasive and soft material and will be available for purchase at Apple’s store.

It also has the company’s signature logo in one corner but it’s not fully determined as to what makes the item different from other microfiber cloths available at different costs.

It is to be noted that premium microfiber cloths cost around $1.50 on Amazon. Bloomberg, in a report, mentioned that the item will make it a popular contender for becoming its highest-margin physical product.

Apple claims that it “safely and effectively” clean the display of it products and is compatible with nearly every product available that being iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

The social media users were taken aback by the unveiling of the product and here’s how they reacted.

Web Desk

