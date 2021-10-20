Apple surprises social media users with its new product

Apple has introduced a $19 polishing cloth in its line of new products to get its devices cleaned and the social media users were taken aback by it.

It is made with the help of a non-abrasive and soft material and will be available for purchase at Apple’s store.

It also has the company’s signature logo in one corner but it’s not fully determined as to what makes the item different from other microfiber cloths available at different costs.

It is to be noted that premium microfiber cloths cost around $1.50 on Amazon. Bloomberg, in a report, mentioned that the item will make it a popular contender for becoming its highest-margin physical product.

Apple claims that it “safely and effectively” clean the display of it products and is compatible with nearly every product available that being iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

The social media users were taken aback by the unveiling of the product and here’s how they reacted.

peak capitalism might be this $19 Apple polishing cloth pic.twitter.com/f5vbRwe3fG — Andrew Cunningham (@AndrewWrites) October 18, 2021

Glad the Apple polishing cloth works with the 4th gen iPod shuffle… a device with no screen pic.twitter.com/Km7V9NPeHs — Arthur Ashish (@arthur_ashish) October 19, 2021

FYI : This Apple’s Polishing Cloth also has a Compatibility list 😂 pic.twitter.com/KpOkOdoZNb — BurnerBits (@burner_bits) October 19, 2021

Imagine getting in $300k of college debt Landing a job at Apple Then get assigned to writing out a compatibility list for a $19 polishing cloth The American dream lives on pic.twitter.com/p1m1lGtpZx — Jazz Hanley (@DigitalJazz) October 19, 2021

