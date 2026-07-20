Apple retains 87 percent of iPhone users in first quarter of 2026

Apple users are increasingly unlikely to switch from the iPhone. The latest research indicates that customer loyalty has hit its highest point in years.

A report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), cited by MacRumors, shows that 87% of those who purchased an iPhone in the first quarter of 2026 were previous iPhone users.

This figure has increased from 84% in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the rate of Android users switching to Apple’s platform has continued to decline.

CIRP’s survey shows that only 12% of new iPhone purchasers switched from Android in the March quarter, a decrease from 14% a year earlier.

The other 1% of new iPhone buyers came from feature phones, alternative smartphone platforms, or were first-time smartphone buyers.

The figures indicate that the rivalry between iPhone and Android is primarily about retaining existing users. CIRP reports that Android switchers have consistently made up 11% to 15% of new iPhone purchasers in recent years.

This range is much lower than it was during the iPhone’s initial growth phase, when Apple was growing with more carriers and drawing a large number of first-time buyers.

The trend points to a maturing smartphone market, where most people have settled into their preferred ecosystem and are less likely to change platforms when it’s time to upgrade.

One development that could shake things up is the long-rumored foldable iPhone, with Apple expected to enter the foldable market in the near future.

This may attract customers who already use foldable devices from Samsung, Google, and other Android brands. Smartphone users seem more loyal to their current platforms, with few switching each year.

As new AI features and updated hardware are introduced, competition shifts from converting users to retaining them by offering compelling reasons to stay.