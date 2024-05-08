Apple reveals specifications of iPad Pro and iPad Air

Apple revealed the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 2024 with the latest and exciting updates in a ‘Let Loose’ event on Tuesday.

The tech giant has introduced the newer version of iPad Pro in two sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch with the former to cost $999 and the bigger one will be priced at $1,299.

Apple has emphasised on the display and visuals in the newer versions as iPad Pro will come with a high-quality OLED display for the first time in history, along with the M4 chip and a new Magic Keyboard.

iPad Pro will be the thinnest device Apple has ever made at 5.1mm thick.

The new M4 chip, built on a 3-nanometer process, will give up to 4x faster performance than M2 in pro rendering apps such as Octane.

Apple claims the M4 can provide the same performance of the latest PC chip using a quarter of the power.

Other updates include a new landscape camera with 12MP for video calls along with the introduction of support for the new Apple Pencil Pro.

The iPad Air 2024 comes with M2 chip compared with iPad Pro which has M4 chip.

The 11-inch model is priced at $599 while the 13-inch version will cost $799.

The tablet incorporates LED technology for display, however, its camera has been upgraded to the new landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera.

The iPad Air also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, along with older Magic Keyboard.