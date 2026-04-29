Apple rolls out new subscription model

Apple Inc. has rolled out a new subscription model aimed at developers offering auto-renewable services—one that could potentially save users money over time. The update introduces a monthly payment structure tied to a required 12-month commitment.

This approach gives developers the flexibility to provide discounted pricing while securing more consistent, long-term revenue streams. It mirrors a strategy already common among many apps and platforms, where annual plans are priced more attractively than standard month-to-month subscriptions.

According to Apple, users will be able to track their subscription progress directly within their account, including how many payments have been completed and how many remain. The App Store will also send email reminders and optional push notifications ahead of renewal dates to keep subscribers informed.

However, there’s a potential downside. Users who overlook cancellation deadlines might find themselves locked into ongoing payments, though Apple maintains that cancellations can be made at any time.

Availability of this feature may not be immediate for users in the United States. Reports from TechCrunch highlight that Apple is still involved in a legal dispute with Epic Games regarding App Store fees and subscription policies.

This prolonged legal battle could ultimately reach the Supreme Court of the United States if it agrees to hear the case. Currently, Apple’s 27% commission structure has faced rejection in court, but a final resolution is still pending. The company appears to be holding off on a wider rollout of its new subscription option until the legal situation is fully resolved.