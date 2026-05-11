Apple Safari to add automatic tab grouping in iOS 27 update

Apple is trying out a new Safari feature in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 that automatically groups browser tabs, adding a handy Google Chrome feature to Apple’s ecosystem.

This update also sharpens the Liquid Glass interface from macOS Tahoe. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is introducing an “Organize Tabs” option inside Safari’s Tab Groups, allowing users to pick whether tabs are grouped automatically based on browsing topics.

This feature appears in early test versions of iOS 27 and works similarly to Chrome’s AI-powered tab organization tools that already sort related pages together.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman shared how this appears in the current test builds: “I’m told that in test versions of iOS 27, the center-top button that users can tap to switch between tab groups has a new option called ‘Organize Tabs.’ You can choose whether you want the grouping to happen automatically or not.”

He also mentioned that Safari informs users “tabs will group into topics you browse,” hinting that AI likely powers this behind the scenes, even though it isn’t branded as Apple Intelligence yet.

This new Safari feature is part of a broader effort to tidy up Apple’s operating systems this year, especially on the Mac, where many users expressed concerns about the readability of Liquid Glass in macOS Tahoe.

The main issues focused on transparency effects, shadows, and sidebars that made text harder to read in apps like Finder and Control Center.

Gurman explained Apple’s thinking behind these redesigns: “Apple aims to address the shadows and transparency quirks.” The report also notes that Apple views macOS 27 as a “slight redesign” rather than a complete visual overhaul, with engineers fine-tuning Liquid Glass rather than removing it entirely.

Additionally, Apple plans to enhance software reliability, improve battery life, and boost performance across the “27” updates.

Besides the tab organization in Safari, Apple is also preparing a revamped Siri experience with chatbot capabilities, deeper AI integration, and a unified Siri and Spotlight system. An official announcement of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 is expected at WWDC 2026 on June 8.