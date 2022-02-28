Apple shares stunning Korean movie shot on iPhone 13 Pro

Tech giant Apple has released a short film ‘Life is But a Dream’, shot only using Apple’s flagship phone iPhone13 Pro.

The movie was directed by internationally renowned director Park Chan-wook.

Apple released the 20-minute film on Friday.

The movie revolves around an undertaker who needs woods to build a coffin for the saviour of his village. But in the process, he accidentally awakens the ghost of an ancient swordsman. Now the ghost tries to take back his coffin.

Produced by Apple. ‘Life is But a Dream’, is a martial arts fantasy directed by ‘Oldboy’, ‘The Handmaiden’ director Park Chan-wook.

Check out this dream-like Shot on iPhone 13 Pro film that is chock-full of Park’s visual flair.

Apple has also released the making of the short film, showing the inner working of how director Park Chan-wook brought his vision to life by only using the iPhone 13 Pro.

Shooting a movie with the iPhone 13 Pro was amazing, the phone’s cinematic mode lets you shift focus quickly to and from different levels, said Park.

The team also praised the camera’s low light performance and its tiny form factor compared to a traditional camera. Park said the iPhone’s camera was “comparable to any professional camera.”

