Apple agrees to $95 million settlement in Siri privacy lawsuit

Apple is going to pay a $95 million settlement in a Siri privacy lawsuit for violating the privacy of its voice assistant.

The Siri privacy lawsuit was filed in 2019, alleging Apple’s voice assistant ‘Siri’s’ unintentional activation and recording of users’ private discussions without permission.

The reported recordings had personal, medical, and confidential information which were being shared with third-party contractors for different purposes.

Out of two complainants, one claimed to have started receiving advertisements related to specific brands just after they had the general discussion, while the other one claimed to start having ads for medical treatment following the discussion with the doctor.

Apple has opted to settle the case to avoid prolonged proceedings, despite denying any misconduct.

The company highlights that Siri was designed with privacy protection and that no user data was shared or sold for any marketing or other purposes.

Eligible users for compensation

Users who have been using Apple devices which had Siri activated between September 17, 2014 and December 31, and faced any unusual activity which belongs to their private discussions may be eligible to have compensation.

The settlement lets users to have $100 as claim per person, with a maximum of $20 per devices and for up to five devices.

Eligible devices include:

iPhone

iPad

MacBook

Apple Watch

HomePod

iPod Touch

Apple TV

Filing a Claim

Users who wish to file a claim can visit the official settlement portal before July 2, 2025. Once claimants receive an email titled “Lopez Voice Assistant Class Action Settlement”, they can use their claim ID to accelerate the process. Users who didn’t receive an email can submit a manual claim, too.

The final court session for the approval of the settlement in the Apple Siri privacy lawsuit is scheduled for August 1, 2025. Should there be no appeals filed, payments will be processed without delay.