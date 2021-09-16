Apple stops selling iPhone 12 Pro, XR after announcing iPhone 13

Apple has phased out some of its older iPhone models after it announced new iPhone 13 on September 14.

Apple revealed the iPhone 13 alongside an upgraded iPad, a revamped iPad mini, and a refresh to the Apple Watch. Among other updates, the new iPhones have an A15 Bionic processor, longer battery life, and an improved camera designed for cinematic videos.

Preorders for the iPhone 13 will be available starting September 17, and the device will be officially released on September 24. Though Apple customers now have several new phones to choose from, visitors to Apple’s online store no longer have the option to purchase select models from last year.

Discontinued Apple iPhone models

After the iPhone 13 launch event, Apple removed the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone XR from its online store. These models join the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus which were all discontinued last year.

Although Apple no longer sells these older iPhones through its online store, you may still be able to purchase them from select phone carriers or third party retailers.

iPhone models currently available for purchase

The iPhone models that are currently available to buy or preorder on the Apple store include:

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone SE

iPhone 11

The new iPhone 13 models range in price from $700 to $1,100, but budget-friendly options are available if you choose to purchase iPhones from an older generation.

For example, the iPhone SE starts at $400, and the iPhone 11 starts at $500. Customers who purchase an iPhone 11 from Best Buy with a new Verizon account or line activation can even snag the device for a deal price of $150.