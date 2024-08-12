Apple to charge users for premium AI features

Apple’s in-house artificial intelligence, Apple Intelligence, is set to revolutionize the iPhone experience. Initially expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series, the feature will instead arrive via an iOS 18.1 update in October.

However, a recent report revealed that advanced features will be behind a paywall, with a potential price tag of $20 per month. But don’t worry, this won’t happen anytime soon – Apple plans to introduce paid features in at least three years.

At WWDC 2024, Apple showcased its initial Apple Intelligence features, including a revamped Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground.

These features operate primarily on-device, marking a significant step in Apple’s AI journey. According to Mark Gurman, Apple will build upon these features, introducing more sophisticated capabilities worthy of a premium.

However, this timeline may be overly optimistic, with Gurman predicting at least three years before paid services are implemented.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models currently support the beta phase of iOS 18.1, offering a handful of Apple Intelligence features. Speculation suggests that the next iPhone SE, expected in early 2025, will also support these features, potentially sporting a design similar to the iPhone 16 series.