Apple to compensate users amid iPhone performance slowdown

Apple initiates compensation rollout for selected iPhone users for allegedly performance slowdown of the device.

In a narrative that came to light five years ago, Apple users embroiled themselves in a dispute with the tech giant, asserting that their iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone SE were being deliberately slowed down.

Amidst swirling allegations, the Cupertino-based company held its stance, conceding to the deliberate slowing down of devices while refuting any malicious intent.

However, a twist emerged in 2020 as Apple opted for conciliation, agreeing to a substantial settlement of up to $500 million to evade a potentially costly legal showdown, as per a Reuters report.

According to recent information from Silicon Valley, Apple has been granted the green light to commence compensation for iPhone users who experienced dissatisfaction due to intentional device slowdown.

Tyson Redenbarger, a legal advocate for these iPhone users, estimates potential payouts of approximately $65 per individual, which is around Rs 5000 in Indian currency. This development could signal the impending resolution of the longstanding issue, as highlighted on SiliconValley.com.

In 2016, Apple admitted to deliberately reducing the performance of older iPhones, citing the prevention of abrupt shutdowns as the rationale rather than malicious intent, as reported by The Verge. The company presented its case convincingly, elucidating the reasons behind the move.

However, this explanation failed to sway all iPhone owners. A segment of users remained unsatisfied and united to form a class-action lawsuit against the formidable tech giant in 2018. The list of affected iPhones resembled a digital roll call:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

In the legal realm, a significant dispute unfolded involving Apple. Initially asserting innocence, the tech giant reversed its stance in 2020, aiming to rectify the situation. A financial settlement ranging from $310 million to $500 million was reached.

Initially, those who lodged complaints were potentially slated to receive $25 each. However, two iPhone owners sought greater compensation and rejected the initial proposal.

This week, they were informed that their appeal for more was denied, signaling Apple’s readiness to commence disbursement to the aggrieved iPhone users.

Who can get the compensation?

If you owned an iPhone 6, 7, or the initial SE model, you might be wondering if you’re eligible for compensation.

Regrettably, if you didn’t submit your request by October 6, 2020, you’re no longer able to do so. The opportunity for compensation has elapsed if you missed that deadline.

Essentially, you were required to register on a dedicated website established by the company to document grievances from users who encountered performance-related issues with their iPhones.

Three years ago, a dedicated website was introduced for individuals to indicate their interest in receiving compensation. They were required to input their iPhone’s serial number as evidence of ownership. They were given the option to receive the compensation either through direct bank deposit or via a check sent by mail. This exemplifies the evolving landscape of payment methods, incorporating the internet for such processes.