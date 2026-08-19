Apple is expected to introduce new smart-home devices alongside its upcoming iPhone 18 series this fall.

As the annual September event draws near, reports indicate the company plans to unveil more than 10 new products across its iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and smart-home categories.

The main announcements are expected to center on the iPhone 18 lineup, which may include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a possible iPhone Ultra. The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are also anticipated to be among the headline releases.

Apple may also introduce new AirPods equipped with infrared cameras, possibly branded as AirPods Pro 4.

A recent report has provided an early glimpse at this long-rumored device.

Apple is also expected to broaden its smart-home offerings, with possible additions such as a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod, HomePod mini 2, and HomePod 3. These products could be introduced as soon as September.

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Beyond the September event, the Cupertino-based company may also release an OLED iPad mini, a new home security camera, and updated Mac computers.

However, reports suggest that the new Macs are more likely to be announced during a separate event in October.

With Apple’s September event announcement expected soon, it may not be long before the company confirms which of these rumored products will officially debut.