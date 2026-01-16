Apple TV+: Dakota Fanning stars in upcoming series

Apple TV+ has officially handed a full series order to a new, untitled thriller starring and executive-produced by Dakota Fanning. The project comes from creator and showrunner Alex Cary, the Emmy-winning writer known for his work on Homeland.

The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, was secured by Apple following a competitive bidding war last year. After a successful stint in a commissioned writers’ room, the project received a formal greenlight, joining the streamer’s expanding portfolio of high-end original dramas.

Fanning stars as an undercover U.S. Treasury agent assigned to infiltrate a multibillion-dollar international conglomerate. The organisation is described as having vast political influence and deep criminal connections. The narrative focus centres on the agent’s evolving relationship with her primary target: the heir to the corrupt empire. As the mission progresses, she becomes increasingly conflicted, believing the heir may not be the villain her superiors claim.

Alex Cary will executive produce under his FLW Productions banner as part of his overall deal with Sony. Kari Skogland is attached to direct and executive produce.

The series also features a significant collaboration between the Fanning sisters; Dakota and Elle Fanning will executive produce via their Lewellen Pictures banner alongside Brittany Kahan Ward. Additional executive producers include Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America.

This announcement marks a continuation of Dakota Fanning’s recent streak in prestige television. She recently appeared in the Netflix hits Ripley and The Perfect Couple, and starred in Peacock’s All Her Fault. This marks her second major upcoming project with Apple TV+, where she is also executive producing the series Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

Cary, who most recently wrote and executive-produced the limited series A Spy Among Friends, returns to the high-stakes world of political and corporate espionage with this latest venture.