Apple TV+ to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 with special documentary

Apple TV+ has announced a special documentary this September to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. 

Titled 9/11: The President’s War Room, the documentary will trace the 12-hour timeline that followed after the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York on Sep. 11, 2001.

On its website, Apple described the premise as “9/11 through the eyes of the presidency” with the help of “unprecedented access to key decision-makers who responded.”

Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels will narrate a recounting of the 12 hours after the first strike, with rare insights and never-before-heard testimonies from key decision-makers at the time including then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, then-National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice, and then-Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Released in partnership between Apple and the BBC, the documentary will also feature 200 never-published-before photos from the day.

The multiple award-winning team of Adam Wishart, Simon Finch, and Neil Grant are helming the project with Serena Kenndy serving as the head of the production.

