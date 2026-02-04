Apple TV+ unveils teaser for anticipated drama series 'Margo’s Got Money Troubles'

Apple TV+ released the first teaser for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, one of the most anticipated new drama series. It will be released on April 15.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe and has already attracted attention for its high-profile cast and creative team.

Production is underway, with Elle Fanning leading the ensemble as Margo Millet, the daughter of a former Hooters waitress and an ex-professional wrestler. Nicole Kidman stars alongside her as a mediator between Margo and her former boyfriend Mark, who is also her onetime English professor. Michael Angarano appears as Mark.

Nick Offerman takes on the role of Margo’s estranged father, Jinx, while Michelle Pfeiffer portrays her mother, Shyanne. The cast also includes Thaddea Graham as Margo’s roommate Susie, with Marcia Gay Harden set to appear in a guest role. Greg Kinnear plays Kenny, Shyanne’s religious boyfriend, and recurring roles are filled by Lindsey Normington, Rico Nasty and Michael Workèyè.

The story follows Margo as she navigates early adulthood after becoming pregnant following a brief relationship with her lecturer.

At 20, unemployed and facing eviction, she agrees to let her father move in, relying on him for childcare support. In an effort to make ends meet, she launches an OnlyFans account, drawing on her father’s unconventional advice from his wrestling background.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is executive produced by Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning, alongside David E. Kelley, with A24 serving as the studio.

Direction duties are shared by Dearbhla Walsh, Kate Herron and Alice Seabright. Apple TV+ secured the adaptation rights following competitive interest from rival streaming platforms.