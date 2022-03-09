Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE

Apple has announced a new iPhone SE, said to be one of the company’s cheapest smartphones.

According to Apple, the new iPhone SE will have 5G capabilities and a faster chip inside. It is also the last iPhone with a home button and fingerprint sensor.

Apart from the smartphone, the company also rolled out a new iPad Air, Mac Studio desktop computer and a new 27-inch monitor.

The $429 iPhone SE has some interesting internal upgrades as it comes with support for 5G networks and speedy A15 Bionic processor found in the company’s most expensive smartphones.

Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, the new phone comes in three stunning colors — midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. It will be available for pre-order this Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

iPhone SE features an aerospace-grade aluminum and glass design, now with the toughest glass in a smartphone on the front and back — the same as on the back of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13.

It has an all-new camera system powered by A15 Bionic, with a 12-megapixel ƒ/1.8 aperture Wide camera that offers incredible computational photography benefits, including smart HDR 4, photographic styles, deep fusion, and portrait mode.

