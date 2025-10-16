Apple updates 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Chip and extended battery life

Apple has announced an update to its 14-inch MacBook Pro, now featuring the new M5 chip. The newly introduced MacBook Pro features the fastest storage and claims a battery life of up to 24 hours.

The design is precisely the same as the previous version, $ with an unchanged $1,599 price tag for a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Apple has made preorders available, with availability expected on October 22nd.

The tech giant asserts that their newly introduced M5 chip is 3x faster than the M4 at AI tasks. With Neural Accelerator in each core of the next-gen 10-core GPU is 1.6x faster in graphics performance and up to 1.6x higher frame rates in games over the M4 MacBook Pro.

Multithreaded performance sees a 20 percent increase, and the M5 chip in the 14-inch Pro also features a higher memory bandwidth of 153Gbps, up from the M4’s 120Gbps. Storage options now extend to a 4TB SSD, a capacity previously only available with the M4 Pro chip, though this upgrade comes with a substantial $1,200 price tag.

Other than these internal improvements, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro remains largely unchanged from its predecessor. The M5 version features the same ports, display, battery, webcam, networking specifications, and speakers as the M4 generation, with no color variations.