iOS 26.1 Beta 3: New Features and Updates

Apple continues its beta testing with the release of iOS 26.1 beta 3 for developers, alongside beta 3 versions for iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1.

A notable update across these upcoming software versions is the reintroduction of Slide Over for iPadOS.

However, most of the new features are concentrated in iOS 26.1. A significant addition in the previous beta was the “Slide to Stop” alarm feature. This new functionality requires users to slide their finger across the Lock Screen display to dismiss an alarm, a nostalgic callback to the original iPhone’s “Slide to Unlock” feature.

Apple is enhancing its Fitness app with the introduction of custom workout creation. This update, likely a result of the app’s revamp following the integration of a heart rate sensor in AirPods Pro 3, allows developers using iOS 26.1 beta 3 to design personalized workouts.

Read More: Intel signals return to AI race with new chip to launch next year

Users can specify the workout type, estimated active calories, effort level, duration, and start time.

Apple continues to polish Liquid Glass

In the past two iOS 26.1 betas, Apple continued to squeeze the Liquid Glass experience. The tech giant is dedicated to enhancing this entirely new experience, with efforts ranging from incorporating an iOS 26 wallpaper into the Display & Brightness settings to applying a Liquid Glass sheen to the Phone app’s keypad.

Moreover, Apple has also changed the alignment of icons and text in Settings. The improved light refraction effect around apps with darker icon colors or background colors, and updated the Photos app interface for managing several photos at once.

Other improvements include the capability to swipe on the miniature Apple Music “Now Playing” icon to play the next song or the previous one.

Apple is also continuing its efforts to expand Apple Intelligence language support across the platform, including for the new Live Translation feature. Further updates on iOS 26.1 beta 3 will be shared as more information becomes available.