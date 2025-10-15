Intel signals return to AI race with new chip to launch next year

Intel announced on Tuesday a new artificial intelligence chip for the data center that it plans to launch next year, in a renewed push to break into the AI chip market.

The new chip (GPU) will be optimized for energy efficiency and support a wide range of uses such as running AI applications or inference, Intel Chief Technology Officer Sachin Katti said at the Open Compute Summit on Tuesday.

“It emphasizes that focus that I talked about earlier, inference, optimized for AI, optimized, optimized for delivering the best token economics out there, the best performance per dollar out there,” Katti said.

The new chip, called Crescent Island, is the struggling U.S. chipmaker’s latest attempt to capitalize on the frenzy in AI spending that has generated billions in revenue for AMD and Nvidia.

The company’s plans trail behind competitors and represent the significant challenge Intel’s executives and engineers face to capture a meaningful portion of the market for AI chips and systems.