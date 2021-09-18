Apple releases video guide for iPhone 13 features

A near eight-minute video has been released by Apple which is a guide for the new feature it brought for the newly released iPhone 13 series.

The new series of smartphones were shown to the public at an event.

It is to be noted that Apple has included several features for the 13 series.

There are A15 Bionic processors in all four devices.

There is a 12-megapixel in all of the rear cameras of the four devices. However, there is only wide and ultrawide feature for iPhone 13 mini and the standard iPhone 13 but Pro and Pro Max have telephoto modes as well.

All four of the new phones have front 12-megapixel cameras.

They all have different screen sizes. iPhone 13 mini has a display screen of 5.4 inches while iPhone 13 and Pro both have 6.1 inches. The display size of Pro Max is 6.7 inches.

It is to be noted that iPhone 13 mini weighs 141 grams while iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are 174, 204 and 240 grams respectively.

All sets have iOS 15 software.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have storage spaces of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB. However, Pro and Pro Max both have storage space up to 1TB.

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 provide a battery life of up to 17 and 19 hours while iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have 22 and 28 hours respectively.