Apple Vision Pro Developer Strap rumored for update

Apple may soon release an updated Developer Strap for the Apple Vision Pro, as indicated by a recent update on Apple’s Developer site, which states that orders will open soon.

The Developer Strap, originally priced at $300, allows users to connect their headset to a Mac using a USB-C cable. Apple is preparing to ship a second-generation model of this accessory.

On its visionOS resources page for developers, Apple confirmed through a press release that users can purchase the Developer Strap from Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The site also includes listings for several guides that developers could use for making Apple Vision Pro apps. It also consists of a listing for the Developer Strap, which has been revised.

The Developer Strap was first introduced in February 2024, coinciding with the release of the original Vision Pro featuring the M2 chip in the US.

This feature allows users to connect the headset to a Mac via USB-C for app development and diagnostics, but it is only accessible to members of the Apple Developer Program.

Details regarding the changes to the strap remain unclear, including whether the updated version will be included with the headset or not. Additionally, compatibility with the M2 model is still uncertain.

As users noted on Reddit, the current Developer Strap supports only USB 2.0 speeds (up to 480 Mbps), despite having the potential for Thunderbolt support. Apple is likely to address this limitation in the new version.