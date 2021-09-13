Apple warns iPhone owners who ride motorcycles of damage

Apple has warned iPhone users that attaching their devices to motorcycles that have high-powered engines can damage their camera systems.

The statement was made by the company in a statement on its website. Apple stated that the exposure of its iPhone devices to the high levels of vibrations can take a toll on its cameras.

The tech giant has mentioned that there will be fewer chances of damage provided if they are mounted on those motorcycles that have low-powered engines. These being mopeds and scooters

Read More: Apple says photos in iCloud will be checked

Apple, its recommendation, has advised the users to refrain from regular use for long periods as it may cause less damage.

“Attaching your iPhone to vehicles with small-volume or electric engines, such as mopeds and scooters, may lead to comparatively lower-amplitude vibrations, but if you do so a vibration dampening mount is recommended to lessen the risk of damage to your iPhone and its OIS and AF systems,” Apple stated.

Read More: Apple to launch the first iPhone with 1TB storage on Tuesday: reports

Apple had earlier introduced a triple-camera iPhone as its marketing chief Phil Schiller waxed on about the device’s ability to create the perfect photograph by weaving it together with eight separate exposures captured before the main shot, a feat of “computational photography mad science.”