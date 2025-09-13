Your Apple Watch Can Now Detect Hypertension

Sept 13: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Apple to roll out a hypertension detection feature on some of its smartwatches, the health regulator said in a statement late on Friday.

Apple said the new hypertension notification feature will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, and the premium Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models before the end of September.

The feature, expected to be rolled out in 150 countries and regions, including the U.S. and EU, uses the optical heart sensor to analyze blood vessel responses to heartbeats.

Operating passively, the algorithm reviews data over 30-day periods and alerts users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension, according to Apple.

However, the company stated that feature may not detect every case of high blood pressure, but could alert about a million users.

Bloomberg News, which previously reported the news, said Apple would roll out the feature in smartwatches next week.

Apple did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.