Apple Watch saves man’s life after fall from electric bike

The Apple Watch safety features have saved another life by automatically dialling the emergency helpline 911 after he fell electric bike in California, US.

The incident happened on January 22 after which the watch informed the Hermosa Beach Police in California that the watch owner fell and based on the location, the department ordered emergency services to the spot, reported According to Appleinsider,

Apple Watch saves man’s life after hard fall from an electric bike https://t.co/eRmK74GTcy — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) February 2, 2022

When officers arrived, they found the unconscious man lying in the roadway. He was next to his electric bicycle and bleeding profusely from his head, police said.

The man was given first aid by officers and shifted to a local hospital for additional medical treatment and was ultimately released several days later.

Commenting on the incident, the Hermosa Beach Police said it appeared to be a solo-electric bicycle accident. However, they also noted social media posts claimed that it was either a crime or an attack.

It is not the first time that Apple Watch has dialled emergency contact numbers to save people’s lives. In September 2019, Gabe Burdett said in a viral Facebook post that he received a text from his father Bob’s Apple Watch about his hard fall.

